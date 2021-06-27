Good Witch season 7 episode 8 return date hopes on Hallmark Channel







After tonight’s new episode, it only makes sense to want to know the Good Witch season 7 episode 8 return date, right? How about what lies ahead?

The first order of business worth noting here is that there is no new episode airing on the Hallmark Channel next week — not that this should come as all that much of a surprise. Remember that next Sunday is the Fourth of July, and that Hallmark is one of those networks that relies hardly on the support of live viewers. It’s going to be hard to do that when the majority of these said viewers are out doing other things!

So when will we have a chance to see the show back? As of this writing nothing is 100% confirmed, but it’s certainly our hope that we see the next new episode come Sunday, July 11 and this is not some sort of extremely-long hiatus. Given that the new season of Chesapeake Shores is starting on August 15, we have to imagine that the network is going to wrap things up with this show at around that time.

We expect that the remainder of Good Witch season 7 will play out like what we’ve seen so far — there will be some lighthearted drama mixed with romance, laughter, and of course a generous dose of magic. This is one of those shows about community, where you have a chance to see all of these characters interact in different situations week by week. We’re watching a show that has been around so long, it’s hard to imagine them deciding all of a sudden to change things up. It’s going to be what it is and luckily, we’re still very much pleased to continue along that journey.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Good Witch season 7 episode 8?

