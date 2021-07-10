NCIS season 19 filming: Is it set to kick off soon? New details







Are we going to see NCIS season 19 kick off filming in the near future? At the moment, signs certainly point to that!

In a new post on Instagram (see below) series star Brian Dietzen (Jimmy) made it clear that work starts up “next week” on the CBS crime show. Note that work doesn’t necessarily mean that the cast will be shooting, but everyone will be starting to churn out new episodes before too long. Mid-July seems to be the target production date for a lot of CBS shows, as we know that Blue Bloods is also kicking things off over the next couple of weeks.

When NCIS season 19 production begins, it is going to look very different than any other that we’ve seen. Mark Harmon’s presence will be fairly limited, as the series moves in a new direction with Gary Cole as a full-time cast member and Katrina Law being promoted. There will be a number of other familiar faces around, but who is the leader of the team if not Gibbs? How will the show function? It’s going to be a grand experiment, and we’re honestly not sure at the moment if it is one that will work.

Nonetheless, we’re eager to see NCIS give things a shot — the show is currently set to premiere on CBS come Mondays this fall. There is no official premiere date as of yet, but it’s fair to expect it back in late September.

What do you think is going to happen on NCIS season 19?

