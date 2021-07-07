Animal Kingdom season 5 trailer: Who will be in charge?







With the Animal Kingdom season 5 premiere coming to TNT this weekend, isn’t there a lot to be excited about? We tend to think so, especially based on the new trailer released by the network.

If you look below, you can get a sense of some of the chaos that is coming as the Cody Boys continue to try and find their path forward. As you would imagine, all of them think that they are in charge — though the reality is that Pamela Johnson is. She inherited the empire left behind in Smurf’s will, though whether or not these guys follow her is a totally different story.

What does make Animal Kingdom special is that each one of these guys carries with them such a unique energy. For J, we’ve got an ambitious, dangerous planner who has no problem being ruthless. Deran is the most rational and level-headed of the group, while Craig is the muscle and Pope is the wild card. All of them have their own role to play, and we imagine that they will try to enforce their beliefs on others to little or no success.

While you continue to see the Codys employ whatever strategy they can to get power in the present, you’ll also continue to see the origin story of Smurf within the past. You’ll see more of how she got the criminal empire in the first place, and hopefully with that her choice of Pamela Johnson will start to make a little more sense.

Remember, season 5 arrives on Sunday night — we’ll have further coverage ahead all about it…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 5?

