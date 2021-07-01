Animal Kingdom season 5 premiere spoilers: Still processing death







One week from Sunday the Animal Kingdom season 5 premiere is going to be here — isn’t it exciting to have it just around the corner? This is most likely going to be a dramatic, explosive season, and we’re curious already to learn how it’s going to work without Smurf.

Based on what we know already, one thing is clear: This is going to be a heck of a crazy season coming up. You’ll see many of the Cody boys fighting for control, but they’ll have another priority on their mind, as well: Trying to find Pamela Johnson, someone responsible for Smurf’s estate. This is a mystery that will open the door to more questions from her past — hence, why the flashback storyline is still being included.

To get a few more details now on what to expect, we suggest that you view the full premiere synopsis now (via SpoilerTV):

In “Animal Kingdom” season five, Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), Deran (Jake Weary) and J (Finn Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf’s death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Cody family’s struggle to maintain their fragile alliance, and to see which of them will come out on top.

Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends.

By the end of the premiere it’s our hope that we’ll learn a little bit more about what the Cody Boys’ operation looks like moving forward — and maybe also what happened to Angela. Is Emily Deschanel going to be a part of the show anymore?

