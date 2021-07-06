America’s Got Talent video: Gigi Deluxe & Devon present danger act!







We’ve made it pretty clear over the years that we love danger acts on America’s Got Talent — this is the only show you can see them! Gigi Deluxe & Devon are the latest duo who are going to try their hand at impressing the judges, and you can get a small taste of that in the video below.

While this particular clip (via HollywoodLife) is short, it does give you enough of a sense of what these two are capable of doing — dangerous target practice! Simon Cowell is clearly terrified that something is going to go wrong and heck, we’ve seen enough instances where things do go wrong to worry. We understand some of the concern that he has.

We don’t get enough of these two in this preview to get a full opinion of them as entertainers, but we love the premise of a mother-daughter danger act going out there and working to impress. It’s different than almost anything else we’ve seen in this particular type of act and we hope to see the two of them in the live shows. We’re a big proponent that these episodes need as much variety as possible — it can’t just be about throwing a ton of singers and dancers in there and then calling it a day. If the main goal of America’s Got Talent is to find an act that is perfect for Las Vegas, then what’s more appropriate than something like this?

We’ll see what the judges think in full in just a matter of hours — since the Golden Buzzer has already been used, though, that at least feels like one thing that can be ruled out for the time being.

