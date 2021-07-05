America’s Got Talent video: Does comedian Cam Bertrand stand out?







There’s another comedian in Cam Bertrand coming on America’s Got Talent this Tuesday, and all early indications suggest he’s a favorite.

We’ve seen over the years that some comics have a hard time impressing all of the judges, especially Heidi Klum. Yet, we like everything that Cam brought to the table here! His set was snapping and surprising, especially when he got to his big punchline (spoilers ahead from his set) — why would anyone under the age of 21 be purchasing wine? He was able to catapult off of his onto a number of other jokes and luckily, all of them landed perfectly. He ran a risk of milking the joke for too long but thankfully, all of his material made it work.

What also is so appealing about Cam is clearly how much he loves comedy. He’s one of those guys who grew up watching sets in the middle of the night, well past his bedtime. He picked up a lot of the treats from the best of his era — he’s willing to make fun of himself, he’ll use the microphone as a prop, and he’s very good at reading the energy of his audience. About halfway through the performance, he figures out that the judges are reacting a lot to his bigger, more physical jokes — so he leans into them a little bit more.

The person who seems to love Cam’s set more than anyone is Sofia Vergara — she seems to laugh more during this than any comedian that we’ve seen on America’s Got Talent so far this season.

We’re nearing the end of the auditions at this point — all of the Golden Buzzers have been used! Yet, we’re still happy to know that the show has saved some great talent for close to the end.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent, including our ranking of the top acts

What do you think about Cam Bertrand based on what we’ve seen so far?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other updates throughout the season. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







