America’s Got Talent: Is Nightbirde or Lea Kyle the season 16 favorite?







Is there a favorite to win America’s Got Talent so early on in the season? We haven’t seen all the auditions yet, but we are still getting a good sense of who America could be rooting for.

What’s our primary metric in determining all of this? YouTube views. If people out there are willing to watch an audition multiple times and if the view-count is in the millions, you have to think that these are the sort of acts who will be around for a long time.

For now, there are three acts in particular we’re looking at as big-time contenders; we’ll just have to wait and see where things land when the live shows begin.

Nightbirde – As of right now, Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer act has to be considered far and away the favorite. She’s got more than 26 million views for her Golden Buzzer audition, and we know that both singers and singers with emotional backstories are the sort of act who often wins the whole show. While it’s far too early to declare anything as certain after only one performance, it’s easy to have her high up in the winner’s circle right now.

World Taekwondo Demonstration Team – With over 12 million views, this Golden Buzzer act from Terry Crews is no slouch. Remember, they were supposed to perform at the Olympics! We definitely think they will be in the finals, but the truth is that big groups like this rarely ever win. Remember that V.Unbeatable didn’t even finish in the top three on their own season, and they are considered by many to be the best dance crew in America’s Got Talent history.

Lea Kyle – She doesn’t have the views yet of singer Jimmie Herrod, but remember that her act has also been online for a week less and she’s already at 7.4 million views. It’s true that we’ve seen quick-change acts before, but there’s something about what she does in particular that could make her a long-term contender.

Who are you currently rooting for to win America’s Got Talent season 16?

