NCIS season 19: Will we see more David McCallum as Ducky?







As we prepare for NCIS season 19, it only makes sense to ask questions about a wide array of different characters. For the sake of this article, let’s have a much-needed conversation about David McCallum and Ducky’s role going forward.

Over the course of the past several years, we’ve seen Ducky have a reduced presence on the show; season 18 took that to another level. A part of this was due to the global health crisis, as there was a clear effort to keep the 87-year old actor safe and protected. With that said, will things now be different entering season 19?

Check out our review of the NCIS season 18 finale below! Be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more NCIS videos as well as our summer line up including shows like Animal Kingdom, American Horror Story, and a whole lot more.

The state of the country is improving and is in better shape then it was throughout most of season 18 production; just on the basis of that alone, there is potential for NCIS to include Ducky in more episodes — and in more scenes, as opposed to just throwing him in remotely. Yet, we’re also not out of the woods, so we imagine that the writers will still try to exercise caution including David for the sake of his safety.

If there is one requirement we have for Ducky in season 19, it’s for him to share some screen time with Gibbs at some point. If Mark Harmon is scaling back his presence, it’s imperative that we get at least one more scene between these two characters. They are the only people left who were full-time cast members from the beginning! (Remember, Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen were recurring in season 1.) Our hope is that as the season progresses, there will be a few occasions to sprinkle in more Ducky.

At this point in the show, we don’t envision McCallum ever being in every single episode again; yet, with his title of NCIS historian and with his position in the show’s history so clear, it’s important the writers find ways to include him. We’re hoping we see him more in season 19!

Remember, NCIS season 19 will air Monday nights this fall on CBS and will no longer be in it’s normal Tuesday night timeslot.

Related – Check out some other NCIS coverage, including about the show’s move to Mondays

What do you want to see from Ducky over the course of NCIS season 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other coverage. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







