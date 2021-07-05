NCIS season 19: Are there any advantages to Monday move?







It goes without saying that there are tons of headlines leading into NCIS season 19 premiering on CBS — it’s hard to know where to start!

We do know that there are a lot of people talking about Mark Harmon having less of a role in the story, just like bringing on Gary Cole and promoting Katrina Law have generated conversation. In the midst of all of this, perhaps the show’s move to Monday nights at 9:00 p.m. Eastern isn’t generating nearly enough conversation.

We probably don’t have to explain why CBS opted to make this move: In removing NCIS from Tuesday, they are transforming that night into three hours based entirely around FBI. It is a chance for them to generate solid ratings and synergy across three different shows that are all connected in the same universe, much like what NBC is doing with One Chicago. On the surface, it may not appear as though there’s any advantage at all to NCIS moving to Mondays … but is there?

One thing we will say right now is that this NCIS move may be one that takes a little bit of the pressure off, at least when it comes to it being the most-watched show on CBS. The network likely knew that losing Harmon as a full-time cast member would lead to smaller ratings, but after All Rise not bringing in the ratings they hoped (which aired in this Monday timeslot for the last two years) NCIS should be able to bring in viewers without a problem. It could also help out NCIS: Hawaii airing after it, and maybe even boost the comedies that are airing before it.

As for whether there are advantages to the move for viewers, the biggest one we can think of is that maybe this helps viewers who work a little bit late to catch it live — it also does allow them to watch the flagship show and the Hawaii spin-off back to back, which wouldn’t be possible if it aired on Tuesday. We’re going to try and see this move as a glass-half-full situation.

How do you think NCIS season 19 airing on Mondays will impact the show?

