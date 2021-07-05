Bachelor in Paradise season 7 spoilers: More on some of the changes







Bachelor in Paradise season 7 is right around the corner, and we have a feeling that it’s going to be ALL sorts of messy. Expect hookups, couples, breakups, tears, fights, and more tears.

Also, prepare for an environment that has a few key differences from what you’ve seen in the past and the carousel of guest hosts is a big part of that.

Have you watched our review for last week’s The Bachelorette yet? If not, we suggest that you do that below! We’ll have coverage for both Katie’s season and Bachelor in Paradise each Monday all summer long, so SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube!

If you haven’t heard, the show is going to bring in a rotating roster of hosts to handle some of the duties during the daytime. Meanwhile, former contestant Wells Adams will serve as both bartender and also “Master of Ceremonies” for the Rose Ceremonies — as odd of a combination as that may be.

So why aren’t the celebrities doing the latter role? In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Adams does have a pretty funny response:

“I think they couldn’t convince some of the celebrities to stay up as late as you have to for cocktail parties and rose ceremonies … I’m there bartending, so they’re like, ‘Yeah, throw Wells in, he’ll do a good job!”

As silly as this show can often be, we actually do think it’s good to have an empathetic person there for the Rose Ceremonies who understands what’s happening. Some of the people who don’t get roses are legitimately heartbroken in that moment; celebrities may not fully grasp that people actually get their feelings hurt and it’s not just a TV show. Wells understands what they’re going through, and has enough on-camera/hosting experience at this point to be qualified.

The guest hosts, meanwhile, can focus on the lighter parts of the show — greeting the contestants during the day and announcing the dates.

Related – Check out who some of the guest hosts are going to be this season!

What are you the most excited for when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise season 7?

Are there any former contestants you really want to see find love? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to stay at the site for coverage of this show, The Bachelorette, and all things Bachelor Nation. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







