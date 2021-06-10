Bachelor in Paradise spoilers: Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass to guest host







The new season of Bachelor in Paradise is poised to arrive later this summer, and you may know already that Chris Harrison is not returning. He is done with Bachelor Nation and with that, you will see a number of celebrity guest hosts come on board this particular show.

Recently, we reported that comedian David Spade was on the list of notable names to head down to Paradise for an episode and now it seems that list is growing!

According to a new report coming in from Variety, Lil Jon, Tituss Burgess, and Lance Bass are going to be appearing during the season in the role of host. Meanwhile, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are in talks to make some sort of appearance, though it’s not entirely clear as of yet what that will be.

Given everything that has happened within Bachelor Nation as of late, whether it be Harrison’s exit or a very controversial season of The Bachelor, we have a feeling that ABC is looking to create a season in Paradise that is lighthearted and funny. We don’t think it’s any coincidence that Spade is going to be there; the same goes for Burgess, who is best known for his comedic work on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

As for Lil Jon … yeah, your guess is as good as ours with that one. It’s probable the most random celebrity guest host ever.

