Big Brother After Dark: Is it happening, canceled for Big Brother 23?







Is there going to be a Big Brother After Dark to accompany Big Brother 23 — or can we expect it to be canceled for good? We’ll talk you through some of what we know about the one-time summer stable within this article.

Unfortunately, though, we can’t say that a lot of the news is good — we’re very much pessimistic that After Dark is coming back in the foreseeable future.

We’re just two days away now from the launch of season 23 and at present, Pop has said nothing regarding a return to After Dark following a one-year absence. If that was coming back, don’t you think they’d want to announce it at some point? Meanwhile, the account of the show’s official mascot Orwell has remained dormant since the end of season 21. There’s no official word on a long-term cancellation, but no news in this case is bad news.

While Pop never announced all of their ratings publicly for After Dark, we don’t think its apparent end has to do solely with performance. Instead, we think it has more to do with CBS/parent company ViacomCBS wanting to push more users to their Paramount+ streaming service. If they can get people watching over there, then why in the world would they want them elsewhere? They see more long-term value there, especially since there’s a chance that they can get subscribers hooked on some of their other programming.

We were never a huge Big Brother After Dark viewer but even as a live-feeder, we’re going to miss it — it felt like production tried hard to make sure houseguests were at least active and doing stuff at night while it was on. Now, they can just go to bed early.

