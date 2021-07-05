Big Brother 23 house now contains an indoor gym, spa-themed bathroom







There is one major change to report today when it comes to the Big Brother 23 house itself — let’s just say that it has to do with one of the indoor spaces.

CBS revealed today that there will be a gym within the house this year, which is probably going to help certain houseguests blow off steam whenever there is a lengthy lockdown inside. Is this going to be the most exciting thing to watch? Not necessarily, but we suppose there could be ways for houseguests to talk game while they are in the process of working out.

Beyond the gym, we’ve got a spa-themed bathroom and we’re not going to assume there are drastic changes anywhere else. What we’re left mostly to wonder is whether or not there are going to be substantial changes to the backyard. On multiple occasions during Big Brother 22 the game was impacted by people walking close to the studio lot and shouting information — it’s hard to deter people who aren’t technically on CBS property, but is something more going to be done in order to keep houseguests from hearing? It’s just one thing to think about.

You can see at least a few photos of the Big Brother 23 house below — remember that the game itself is going to be premiering on Wednesday night and we’re looking forward to being here to break every single part of it down.

What do you think about there being an indoor gym within the Big Brother 23 house?

Do you think personally that this will impact the game all that much?

Gone is the lounge room & now it's a house gym, surely to help the HGs out when there's long lockdowns! And past the gym is the new SPA bathroom! #BB23 pic.twitter.com/cZYdR6c7zr — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB23 (@89razorskate20) July 5, 2021

