Big Brother 23: Meet Claire Rehfuss, new replacement houseguest







Today, Big Brother 23 confirmed that Christie is no longer going to be a part of the season — not only that, but Claire Rehfuss is in her place.

So who is Claire? What makes her an interesting houseguest to follow this season? We have a number of different things to dive into within this piece.

The first thing worth noting about Claire is that she’s one of the most accomplished people on the season. She’s a 25-year old AI engineer who lives in New York, and seemingly understands this game both backwards and forwards. She’s someone super-fans can certainly root for as she’s one herself! She started watching with Big Brother 17 but seemingly has gone back to watch past seasons, as well. (She references both Jason and Danielle in her bio!) She’s also a diehard Survivor fan, and we think that she’s social enough to understand to keep certain parts of her fandom to herself.

Strategically, Claire’s plan seems to be to target the bros early, and she’s actually rather confident that she can make the elusive women’s alliance work. We think for her, the best thing to do is to be patient in the early going, let some of the bigger personalities implode themselves, and then really start to make her run around the start of jury. This has shown itself to be such a winning strategy, especially on newbie seasons where the egos eat themselves.

Are you rooting for Claire Rehfuss already in Big Brother 23?

