Big Brother 23: Why was Christie Valdiserri replaced in the cast?







For those wondering why Christie Valdiserri is being replaced in the cast for Big Brother 23, we are here to lend a helping hand within this piece.

Is it sad to see her go? Absolutely, and it’s even more so now that we have a greater understanding as to why it took place. In a video uploaded to the official Big Brother account, Christie recorded a message saying she tested positive for the virus. She’s vaccinated and doesn’t quite understand how this happened, but it does unfortunately mean she does not get to take part in the season.

Our heart certainly goes out to Christie, and we hope that she does have a chance to appear on another season down the road. We also appreciate her being so forthcoming about what happened — this sort of thing is totally her prerogative to share and she was brave enough to do so. She seemed eager to play and we think she could've gone fairly far.

Our heart certainly goes out to Christie, and we hope that she does have a chance to appear on another season down the road. We also appreciate her being so forthcoming about what happened — this sort of thing is totally her prerogative to share and she was brave enough to do so. She seemed eager to play and we think she could’ve gone fairly far.

Now that Claire has joined the show in the place of Christie, let’s hope that the cast is officially set now for the remainder of the season. The premiere is just over two days away and we know that when the show comes back, there will be a lot of huge stuff to discuss! The live feeds will be kicking off shortly after the 90-minute premiere, which is where we will learn about the team twist and a lot of other things that help define this season further.

