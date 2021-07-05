Yellowstone season 4 trailer: When to now expect a longer one







We’re in the final day now of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone marathon, so why not have a chat about a full-length trailer? We know that a ton of people want it, and that circles back to the always-important question: When are we going to get it?

With the current premiere-date news in mind, odds are you’ll be holding your breath for a little while.

Before we go any further, be sure to watch our full review below for the Yellowstone season 3 finale! We’re going to be covering season 4 in full a little bit later this year, so we suggest for now that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! That is, after all, the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

With all indications now pointing to a November premiere date season 4, this means that the folks at the network won’t be rushing to give too much video footage beyond what they already have. Typically, we see trailers turn up somewhere between 30-45 days prior to a show coming back on the air — it doesn’t matter so much whether or not filming has been done for a long time. Instead, it revolves more around a network trying to figure out the best way to promote their property. If they release a full trailer too early, then you run the risk of it not getting enough exposure or attention around it waning.

If we had to make a preliminary guess, we would argue that you’d see a full trailer stuffed full of footage in either mid-September or early October. This will allow Paramount plenty of time to promote the show, especially with their new secret weapon: CBS broadcasts of NFL programming. After all, CBS and Paramount Network share the same parent company in Viacom, and we feel like there’s going to be an increased amount of scrutiny over the next few years.

Whenever the trailer does come out, we still don’t think we’ll get a full sense of what’s going on with the Duttons — there are certain things we may not be able to learn until premiere night.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Yellowstone, including some very-important casting news

What do you most want to see within a Yellowstone season 4 trailer?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







