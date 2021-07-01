Yellowstone season 4 premiere date coming this fall; promo coming soon







Are you curious to learn more about the Yellowstone season 4 premiere date? We know that there have been questions about this for a long time, and we’re happy to give you a little more info.

Today, the Paramount Network announced that the fourth season of the Kevin Costner series will be making its official debut this fall. Not only that, but the first season 4 promo will be coming during the Yellowstone July 4th Every Episode Celebration Marathon. You can read a little bit more about that over at the link here.

Have you watched our Yellowstone season 3 finale review as of yet? If not, we suggest that you watch that below! Once you do, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we’ll have other discussions coming throughout the season there and we don’t want you to miss them.

To go along with the premiere news, why not also get some more scoop on the casting front? Here are four actors who are going to have important roles to play coming up…

Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook, Birdbox) will portray Caroline Warner; CEO of Market Equities.

Piper Perabo – (Covert Affairs, Coyote Ugly) will portray Summer Higgins; an outside protestor from Portland who is against the state funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals.

Kathryn Kelly (Nashville, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings) will portray Emily; a vet tech who soon strikes up a relationship with the new cowboy.

Finn Little (Storm Boy, Angel of Mine) will portray Carter; a young boy reminiscent of a young Rip. Beth decides the ranch is the best place to teach him a lesson on how to be a man.

We know that there’s a lot more about this season to be unearthed still, including the fate of John Dutton in particular. (The fact that Beth is mentioned within these cast additions suggests that she doesn’t die at the end of season 3.)

Why no premiere date this summer?

Our main theory is simple: The show didn’t want to run opposite the Olympics, and it also would’ve been forced into a repeat this weekend due to July 4. We’ll just have to wait and see how it performs when it’s back on the air.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do that, stick around for other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







