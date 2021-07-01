Yellowstone season 4: Prepare now with big July 4 marathon!







While you wait for Yellowstone season 4 to premiere on the Paramount Network, you’re going to have even MORE opportunities to catch up!

In a new post on Instagram (see below), the series confirmed that starting this Saturday at 12:00 p.m. Eastern, you are going to have a chance to see a marathon officially kick off! The first season will be on Saturday, while season 2 will air on Sunday and season 3 on Monday. It will conclude Monday at 10:00 p.m. Eastern with the broadcast premiere of The Last Champion, a film that stars none other than Cole Hauser. In between this and Kevin Costner movie marathons, it’s pretty clear that the network here loves being good to some of its own stars. (This will certainly not be the last time they push movies featuring some of their stars.)

So will Paramount use this marathon as a chance to showcase a trailer or a premiere date for season 4? We’d love to say that this is going to be the case, but we thought this was possible the last time that Yellowstone had some holiday-weekend marathon. There’s clearly something that the network is waiting for, whether it be getting on the other side of the Summer Olympics or simply finding the right time to get a trailer out there.

There is one risky thing, after all, about releasing a trailer on the weekend of July 4 — is anyone even going to be around to see it? We do have our doubts…

Do you think all of these Yellowstone marathons will help the ratings for season 4 whenever it premieres?

