Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network, July 4?







Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on the Paramount Network? With it being a Sunday night in the summer, we understand the desire to watch it! Even with today being Independence Day, we have a hard time thinking that this will cool people off all that much from wanting to watch John Dutton or a number of other familiar faces at the ranch.

Here is where some of the bad news comes into play, though — there is no new episode of the series on tonight. To go along with that, there won’t be a new episode for a good while still. So when will the series be back?

If you are watching the Yellowstone marathon on the network this weekend, then you may see some of the previews hyping a return date this fall. There is no confirmed date beyond that, though there are some reports that hint at a November launch. This timeframe will allow Paramount Network to promote the show during the NFL season’s CBS broadcasts, and also give it a chance to air during the holidays — often a lucrative time for cable TV ratings where there isn’t a lot of non-football competition.

So while you do endure the long wait for more Yellowstone, why not check out the first teaser below? While there isn’t a ton of new footage throughout, there are a few snippets at the end that signal resolution for the big cliffhanger is coming right away. While we feel almost 100% confident that John will survive the shooting (they’re not going to get rid of Kevin Costner!), what will the complications be? What will happen with Beth and Kayce? Clearly, there are a few other questions that we’re left to think about over the next few months.

What are you hoping to see the most when it comes to Yellowstone season 4 on Paramount Network?

