Yellowstone season 4 premiere date: Even more specifics unveiled







We learned yesterday that Yellowstone season 4 would be premiering this fall, a few months later than we’re used to. Now, we’re getting a little more information about not just the move, but what the network is thinking in making this decision.

According to a new report from Deadline, the Paramount Network is currently planning to bring the Kevin Costner series back in early November, though there is no precise date for it as of yet. It seems as though there’s also a lot of strategy behind this choice.

In airing this summer, their top-rated show would be forced to compete against holidays, people stepping outside for the first time since the start of the health crisis, and also the Olympics. However, in November Yellowstone could benefit from a generous amount of NFL cross-promotion (at least on CBS broadcasts) and viewers staying indoors due to the colder temperatures. The idea here seems to be that in moving the show to this timeslot, it can set even more ratings records and work to only grow and expand.

There is one little wrench into this plan no one has explained as of yet: By the time Yellowstone season 4 premieres, seasons of this show are often getting close to wrapping up production. That means that if Paramount Networks wants a season 5 and wants to ensure they will avoid the winter weather, they probably need to announce a renewal sooner rather than later. We’re honestly surprised that this hasn’t happened yet; even with the delay for season 4, they have to be confident it will be worth whatever the budget is.

What do you think about the Yellowstone season 4 premiere date being in early November?

