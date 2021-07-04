Yellowstone season 4: Will frequent marathons of repeats help ratings?







This weekend on Paramount Network, there is (to the surprise of no one) another Yellowstone marathon! This is in part based around the July 4 holiday, but it is also promotion for the upcoming fourth season — which, unfortunately, we’ll be waiting to see until this fall.

But how much do these marathons actually help? Is it exposing the series to a new audience at all?

It’s admittedly pretty hard to quantify exactly how much a marathon can help a show’s overall performance in the future, but there’s certainly evidence that they contribute. The ratings for this show have had an upward trajectory like no other — season 3 was by far the most successful of any season to date, and we have no reason to believe that it’s done expanding its base.

The objective with these holiday marathons is simple — there isn’t a whole lot happening within the world of TV. With that very thing in mind, networks are hoping to just grab people looking for something to casually watch. Maybe someone is scrolling through, stumbles upon Yellowstone, and decide they like it after an episode or two. That may convert them into a full-time viewer down the road. This isn’t a show that needs to market itself too heavy beyond repeats, word-of-mouth, and the occasional interview — what we’re seeing is proof-positive that this pattern of promotion works.

We should know come later this fall whether or not season 4 is the biggest one yet for the series — for the time being, though, it’s easy to be optimistic about it.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4?

