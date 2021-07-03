Yellowstone season 4 premiere date: The larger impact of the delay







Odds are, you heard the news earlier this week that the Yellowstone season 4 premiere date has been pushed back. While the first three seasons all aired over the course of the summer, we’re now in a place where the show is coming back in the fall.

So what does this decision mean in terms of the long-term schedule, or even its overall performance? We think that there are a few different things to talk through within this piece.

Provided the reports of a November premiere date are true, what that implies is that Yellowstone season 4 will be airing throughout the holiday season. For a lot of shows, that can prove to be risky since people are often preoccupied doing other things. Yet, we think the Paramount Network is banking on this being a successful move for a couple of different reasons.

Take, for example, the fact that Christmas Day falls on a Saturday this year — therefore, Paramount could air a new episode on December 26 if they wanted to and they won’t run the risk of losing a ton of viewers. They could view this holiday window as a chance to score a lot of viewers when there aren’t a lot of options elsewhere — NFL is really the only other thing happening in a big way at that time! The network may also be looking at daytime NFL broadcasts on CBS as a way to better market the show.

The other benefit of the delay is something that we mentioned yesterday — more opportunities to report the upcoming Y: 1883 prequel series, which is supposedly kicking off production this summer.

So while this premiere-date pushback may be frustrating, we do think that it was made for a number of smart and sound reasons. We just have to see now if this particular risk pays off.

