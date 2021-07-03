Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere date: What does the cast know?







We all want a Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere date. After the end of season 1, how in the world could you not?

Alas, we’ve got a good feeling that we’re going to be waiting a while still. Starz is currently in the midst of promoting Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and we also have Power Book IV: Force that is going to factor its way in here somewhere.

Here’s how mysterious a potential Book II premiere date is — not even the cast knows all that much! In a new post on Instagram (see below), star Michael Rainey Jr. shared what his reaction is when people ask him about a return. The truth is that the cast, crew, and producers have virtually no say on premieres; that’s all up to Starz, and they tend to think of a lot of different factors with their schedule. Here, they need to think of whether it’s more viable to launch season 2 of this before Book IV: Force — or, if they want to launch them both at the same time! (That feels unlikely, but still.)

We feel like we’ll either see Rainey and the rest of the cast back this fall or in early 2022 — either way, we know there’s a lot of big stuff coming. With Tasha off in witness protection, it’s more up to Tariq and Tariq alone to determine his future. Also, he’s going to have his work cut out for him given what he did to Jabari in the finale.

