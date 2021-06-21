Power Book II: Ghost season 2 spoilers: More of Rashad Tate’s brother!







Today Starz unveiled a ton of fantastic Power Book II: Ghost season 2 spoilers — in particular when it comes to series-regular promotions! Some familiar faces from season 1 are going to have a much larger role, and we’re also going to see Kamaal Tate the character come back after having a small role in the flagship Power. Is this a setup for the upcoming show Power Book V: Influence, starring Larenz Tate as Rashad? We gotta think it’s a good possibility!

If nothing else, these promotions give us something more to be excited about as we continue to go through a rather long hiatus. There is no premiere date yet for season 2, even though filming has been going on for a while now.

To give you the most comprehensive news on these (great) promotions and what is coming up for these characters, we’re going to give you the info as it appears in an official Starz press release today. There are some minor spoilers ahead, so be sure you’re cool to get a few teases as to what season 2 will look like.

Paton Ashbrook appears as “Jenny Sullivan.” After the U.S Attorney’s office swooped in on her high-profile Tasha St. Patrick case, Jenny went back to the status quo. That is, until Stansfield University professor, Jabari Reynolds is murdered. Now, Jenny is back in the spotlight, with an eye toward prosecuting Reynolds’s killer — whoever that may be. Little does she know that the killer’s new defense attorney– Cooper Saxe, now working with Davis MacLean, is sharing her bed — with access to her briefcase. Let the games begin.

Berto Colon as “Lorenzo Tejada,” the patriarch of the Tejada organization, Lorenzo has been calling the shots for the drug organization — even from inside. But as Monet continues to flex her independence — and a desire to protect her kids from the game– Lorenzo’s need to control brings them into conflict. Lorenzo becomes intrigued by some secrets Monet has been keeping from him– and a conflict grows that threatens to split the Tejada family in two.

Alix Lapri is set as “Effie Morales,” a Yale student no stranger to drama. And her quest to financial freedom via drug dealing leads her to big competition — her former Choate classmates, Tariq and Brayden. But when Effie decides to join forces with Tariq and Brayden again, she will be forced to determine where her loyalties lie — with herself and herself only, or with people who have shown their true colors time and time again.

Lahmard Tate as “Kamaal Tate,” once again doling out brotherly advice following Rashad’s gubernatorial loss and, for once, it seems to take as Kamaal watches his little brother take on a new role serving the people. Until Kamaal’s brought in on the investigation at Stansfield and he finds himself with a front-row seat for another one of Rashad’s escapades — but this time, Kamaal’s own career may be on the line.

All of this sounds exciting, especially since these characters seem to be valuable to this world. Effie feels to be especially one of the smartest and most-calculated people out there — who exactly is she loyal to when the dust settles?

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 2?

