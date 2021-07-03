Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Could there be any new regulars?







We know that unfortunately, Grey’s Anatomy season 18 is still a long ways away from premiering. We wish we could blink and have it here faster! That’s just not something that is going to happen here.

So what we can do in the interim is talk more about what the future holds — or in this case, potential castings!

Have you not watched our full review of the Grey’s Anatomy season 17 finale yet? If not, be sure to take a look at that below! Once you do that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess for some other updates. We’ll have more news coming that you don’t want to miss…

One of the things that we’ve certainly seen with Grey’s Anatomy over the years is that they LOVE having large casts. Given that Jesse Williams recently departed the show, we understand the idea of them bringing someone else new into the mix. The same goes for Greg Germann.

With all of that being said, though, we wouldn’t be shocked if Grey’s Anatomy moves forward without adding any new regulars at all — maybe they will throw in a few more recurring players and that’s it. Remember that there are SO many people who are a part of this show as is, and you can argue that some characters didn’t have anywhere near enough to do. Levi hasn’t had a story in a while that didn’t involve his love life! Meanwhile, Meredith was away from the rest of the cast for most of last season and we want to see that changed.

Since Grey’s Anatomy is such an ensemble show, we want to see season 18 lean more on that and tribute the people we have. That’s going to be more important than ever if this turns out to be the final season, which is of course far from confirmed at the moment.

Related – Check out more about Grey’s Anatomy and what the future holds for Meredith Grey

Do you want to see new characters entering the world of Grey’s Anatomy season 18?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around to get some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







