Grey’s Anatomy season 18: The future of Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey







The sad news is that we’re at least a few months away from Grey’s Anatomy season 18 premiering on ABC. With that being said, there’s still a lot of room for discussion! While the season 17 finale did a nice job of wrapping up a few stories, some others are left open for questions.

For Ellen Pompeo and her character of Meredith Grey, we definitely feel like there’s room to dive into a few things.

What will Meredith’s life look like in her new post? – We’re excited for her to have more of a direct teaching role, especially since she’s got so much to offer and it feels like a nice way to go full-circle after everything we’ve seen for the past seventeen years. Hopefully, there are new bonds that she can form and reminders that, even at this point in her career, there is more still to learn.

How will her recovery change her? – We saw some of that at the end of last season, going above and beyond in order to help a patient. Personally, it would be nice to see her champion virus survivors further, helping to remind people that many symptoms can linger for months or even longer. We’re sure that the pandemic won’t be front and center for the entire season, but it is still important to think about.

Catching up on lost time – We especially mean this when it comes to her being a mother. We can’t even imagine what it’s going to be like caring for your kids after missing so much. There will be challenges and Meredith still has to be okay leaning on Amelia and Maggie in certain situations. We know that there are some that may want to see a little something more in Meredith’s dating life, but we’re not sure we need that at this point. That feels like a story for either the second half of season 18 or even a season 19, provided that happens.

What do you most want to see entering Grey's Anatomy season 18 for Meredith Grey?

