Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, July 3, 2021?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we going into the July 4 holiday with a healthy dose of comedy? As you would imagine, there are a few different things to talk through within this piece.

The first thing to talk through, of course, is the status of the show — and unfortunately, we are still on hiatus. As a matter of fact, we expect to be on hiatus for a pretty long time still. There is no formal premiere as of yet for the late-night sketch show, but the fair expectation is that you will see it back either the final week of September or in early October. Even with the global health crisis, the schedule for the most-recent season really did not change all that much.

Now, we gotta get into some of the other headlines around the series’ future. There’s been a little activity over the past week, largely because of some comments made by current cast member Cecily Strong addressing her future. In a new interview, she expressed some hope that she could be back for another season — yet, she also said she’d be fine if it didn’t happen. It was a non-committal answer, but also probably an honest one. There are negotiations that still need to happen and for many longtime cast members, scheduling may play a role here.

We think that most people currently on SNL love it and would like to be able to keep doing it — however, at the same time, they would probably like to also do other things. Strong, Kenan Thompson, and Aidy Bryant are just three examples of cast members making other shows; Pete Davidson, meanwhile, has been working on movies.

Odds are, more of the returning cast for next season will be hammered out over the next month and a half.

What do you want to see when it comes to Saturday Night Live moving forward?

Do you want to see a lot of the current cast back? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for all sorts of other insight. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







