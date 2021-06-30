Saturday Night Live season 47: Cecily Strong unsure of return







As we prepare for Saturday Night Live season 47 to air on NBC a little later this year, there is one important question to think about: Who is returning of the longtime cast?

If you’ve read some of our other pieces over time, then you are probably familiar as-is with the uncertain future of Pete Davidson. We know that there are questions around both Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon but for the sake of this article, we want to examine what’s next for Cecily Strong. She’s one of the show’s best performers, and has an arsenal of great characters and impressions. Yet, she’s also branched out from the show already whether it be at the White House Correspondents Dinner or her upcoming Apple TV+ music comedy Schmigadoon!, which premieres next month.

What we’re trying to say here is pretty simple: Cecily has options. It’s up to her in order to determine what the long-term future holds. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she did make it clear that she’s open to the possibility of coming back:

“I’ll be thrilled if I go back [to SNL], I’ll be thrilled if [the finale in May] was my last show … I feel good either way.

“Things are a bit more up in the air and I’m OK with that. My lesson from last year is sort of ‘see what happens.’”

If Cecily is in fact gone, she left in a pretty fantastic way — you can easily view her rendition of “My Way” as Jeanine Pirro as her last bow, just as you could look at the conclusion of Pete Davidson’s last Weekend Update bit. We’d personally love to see her back for at least one more year, mostly so that she can have a proper send-off with a full audience for the entire year. Remember that for most of season 46, the show’s “live audience” was limited at best.

New episodes of SNL will premiere either in late September or early October; we’ll wait and see on the full cast.

Do you want to see Cecily Strong back for Saturday Night Live season 47?

