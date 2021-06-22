Saturday Night Live: Pete Davidson unsure still of return







We’re about three months away now from Saturday Night Live ramping things up production-wise; luckily, that means Pete Davidson has time to figure out his future.

Over the past few weeks, the popular cast member has expressed a lot of uncertainty on whether or not he is going to be back — his final Weekend Update appearance could have served as a proper farewell, and he’s also expressed in past interviews a desire to potentially walk away.

Yet, Pete is still not ruling anything out — hence, what he had to say in a new interview with Gold Derby:

“Speaking for myself, I don’t know what the plan is … Everything is kind of up in the air right now just depending on scheduling. It is my seventh year, and that’s what the contract is usually for.

“Right now … it’s all up in the air. I gotta talk to [EP] Lorne [Michaels] … It’s a big cast; there’s a lot of new guys in there, and there’s a lot of great new talent that it’s their time to shine. I have no idea what’s going on.”

We do think that there’s a case for Pete to come back for one farewell season but for now, we wouldn’t be shocked if he just walks away. He’s going to have opportunities to do movies and in the end, we could easily see him come back as a host. He’s one of the more unique cast members of the past several years, namely in that the majority of his fame comes from his Weekend Update bits. Other than maybe Chad, is there really one other iconic sketch character he has created since his arrival at Studio 8H?

There is no formal premiere date for the new SNL season; at the latest, we expect it back on the air when we get around to early October.

