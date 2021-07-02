Will Yellowstone prequel Y: 1883 start filming before season 4 premieres?







We know that a lot has been said and speculated about when it comes to Yellowstone season 4 already, but there are questions that remain. Largely, we’re speaking here of the status of the upcoming prequel series Y: 1883.

What do we know about this at the moment? For starters, it’s set for Paramount+, and it’s going to be an origin story-of-sorts to how the ranch comes to be. That doesn’t mean that we’re going to be starting on that property, since so much of the show could be taking place over a period of time.

For the sake of this article, we’re speaking mostly about production — after all, filming for this new show is happening a little bit earlier than you would expect. According to Deadline, the prequel will start filming later this summer in Texas. The Dutton Family will start off with very little to their name, only eventually to have the land they do in present-day Montana. Manifest Destiny is going to be a big part of this show, as will be much of the ugly truth that comes along with that. Land battles are a major theme of the current iteration of Yellowstone, and odds are, it will be very-much there when it comes to the prequel, as well.

With this filming timeline in mind, a good bit of work on the prequel will be done before Yellowstone season 4 even premieres! What that means is that there’s a chance the flagship show can be used in order to better promote the prequel. Isn’t that something that a lot of people out there would be excited to check out? We gotta think so.

