Chicago Med season 8: Nick Gehlfuss, Oliver Platt, more returning







Chicago Med season 8 is going to be premiering on NBC this fall, and we at least know now who is sticking around for it.

According to a new report from Deadline, S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Nick Gehlfuss, Brian Tee and Marlyne Barrett are all set to come back to the series after signing new deals. This comes on the heels of Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta both exiting the drama, and we wouldn’t be shocked if there is another character or two added in their absence.

NBC and Wolf Entertainment obviously had a great deal of motivation to make Chicago Med season 8 as successful as possible. Not only is this show one of the network’s most-watched dramas, but it also leads into both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD. While we think that both Torrey and Yaya will be missed, the series has the benefit of being an ensemble and therefore, bigger than any one character. These aren’t the only notable exits we’ve seen, as Colin Donnell’s departure as Connor still stands out. The focus moving forward will have to be re-establishing some relationships, plus also finding a way to ensure that the medical cases remain as strong as ever.

These new deals were done just in time for Chicago Med season 8 to kick off production, which presumably will happen a little bit later this month. We think that the plan here is for all three shows within the One Chicago world to be coming on the air in September or early October, and we imagine that a few more details are going to be available within the upcoming weeks and months.

In case you are wondering about the status of Dominic Rains (Crockett), you shouldn’t be — because he joined the show later, his contractual situation is a little different.

Related – Check out the latest news regarding a key Chicago Fire promotion

What do you think about these additions moving into Chicago Med season 8?

Be sure to share in the comments below! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming throughout the summer and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







