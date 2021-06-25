Chicago Fire season 10: Hanako Greensmith promoted to series regular







For everyone out there expecting more Violet on Chicago Fire season 10, consider this article your source of great news.

According to a new report coming in now from TVLine, Hanako Greensmith has been officially promoted to series regular for her role as Sylvie Brett’s partner. She’s been off and on the show for a little while now, just like her relationship with Gallo has been a little off and on.

Luckily, Violet was able to swoop in and join Brett on the ambulance after Mackey’s departure during season 9. It hasn’t been easy for Sylvie when it comes to retaining partners — following the departure of Dawson, she had Foster for a time and then briefly Mackey. Hanako’s promotion at least means that she’ll be staying for a good while, and we hope that it’s the entirety of season 10 at least. We know that the character has some build-in story already with some other cast members, and that always helps to get the train going a little bit.

While this news is very-much excellent to hear, we’re going to have to wait a little while for some other good stuff on Chicago Fire season 10. Given that there was such a huge cliffhanger at the end of this past season, NBC is going to take their time announcing much in the way of story scoop. This promotion is easy to announce, mostly because it has very little to do with what is happening to Severide and company out on the water.

There is no official premiere date yet for season 10, but we anticipate filming starting this summer leading up to the show coming back in late September/early October. All signs suggest that the network wants to get their schedule fairly back to normal.

