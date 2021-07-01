The Bachelorette episode 5 promo is all about the bromance







Sure, Katie Thurston is looking to find love on The Bachelorette — and we gotta think that the same goes for the guys! Remember, though, that love comes in many forms…

If you look below, you can see a promo for Monday’s new episode that shows a couple of romantic moments between Katie and the men; but then, a TON of bromantic moments between all the guys. You see a few highlights from the past (including Tre getting his butt waxed), but also a few moments that are coming up down the road. It’s either adorable, funny, or a little bit of both … it’s hard to really know.

Have you watched our review for this week’s The Bachelorette yet? If not, we suggest that you take a look at that below! You’re also going to want to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube, as that is your source for all sorts of other updates about Bachelor Nation throughout this eventful summer. New videos are posted every Monday!

While it may sound a little strange at first that the guys grow so close on a show like this, it’s actually not too hard to figure out why. They actually spend way more time together than they do with Katie, so there are going to be some life-long bonds that come from this. That doesn’t mean that they will all get along, which is one of the reasons why you see so much drama every single season. You’re all just thrown into this weird pressure-cooker situation where you have nothing to do other than think about the lead or befriend/fight each other.

Rest assured, there will be fighting in this upcoming episode — to the point where one of the men may require medical attention. This is all, of course, under the guise of a “group date,” because what’s more romantic than violence? (Yep, that is sarcasm.)

Related – Be sure to score some other updates on The Bachelorette, including specifics on who is getting a date in the next episode!

What do you want to see on The Bachelorette episode 5?

Beyond just that, who are you rooting for? Let us know some of your thoughts in the comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Monday at 8|7c, #TheBachelorette brings the romance and the BROMANCE 💜 pic.twitter.com/4mEKeD8q7Y — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 1, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







