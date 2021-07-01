Chesapeake Shores season 5 trailer: What sort of drama lies ahead?







Chesapeake Shores season 5 is poised to arrive on Hallmark Channel come August 15, and you’ll be venturing into a familiar world! It’s going to be just as pristine as you would remember, but also stuffed full of a little bit of drama, as well.

In the video below, you can get a small tease of what is coming up, but there is a sad irony to this, as well. At the start of video, Trace makes it clear to Abby that he’s “not going anywhere.” Yet, we also know that Jesse Metcalf is leaving the show at some point during the season — that doesn’t bode all that well, now does it? We’ll have to see how that story plays out and, to go along with it, how Abby moves forward. We’re hoping that we’re not inching forward in a way where Meghan Ory’s character gets some other dramatic love story right away — there are a lot of other avenues to explore here, right?

Beyond just what’s coming for Abby in this story, we’ll continue to see how the larger community handles all of the changes taking place around them and whether or not love can re-blossom between some people. Is there going to be drama? Absolutely there will be! Yet, we’re also doing our part to remember that Chesapeake Shores is inherently designed to be one of those shows designed to make us feel all of the emotions — it’s not just about making us smile or putting a massive frown on our face in the end.

