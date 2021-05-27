Chesapeake Shores season 5 promo: Is Jesse Metcalfe gone?







As we prepare for Chesapeake Shores season 5 to arrive on Hallmark Channel this summer, there is one thing that is clear. At some point during this season, Jesse Metcalfe will be saying goodbye to the series and the role of Trace.

So is that addressed at all in the first promo? Not exactly. Instead, you have Trace sitting near the beach playing a guitar when he is approached by Abby (Meghan Ory). There is no clear indication in here as to where the story is going to go, but we imagine that we’ll see a significant transition at some point.

Will Chesapeake Shores be okay without Trace? In due time we’re sure that it will, but it could take a little while for things to be sorted out here. One of the important things to remember is that another Hallmark Channel show in When Calls the Heart was able to withstand the exit of a pretty important character in Jack; we think that a transition here can happen, as well. It will just take patience on the part of viewers and some great casting to ensure that there are still a number of other fascinating directions to take the story.

In premiering season 5 in August, what the network is doing so effectively is working to ensure that they have notable programming pretty much throughout the next several months. When Calls the Heart ended recently, and in its place new episodes of Good Witch are currently airing. There should be enough of those to last for the next couple of months, and then we can head back to Abby and Trace’s world once more.

One last thought? Let’s hope we get a little bit more of Trace at his guitar beyond what we see here.

