Big Brother 23 cast reveal coming your way tomorrow!







For everyone out there excited to see the Big Brother 23 cast reveal, know that it’s coming right around the corner!

In a new post on Twitter (see below), CBS themselves confirmed that they will be releasing information of the cast tomorrow — you’ve got a lot to look forward to here! We’re crossing our fingers already for a cast full of newbies, and that it’s a diverse and interesting group of people who are there to play the game. We’ve had enough of people who are going into the game for showmances or to get famous on social media.

We’ll be getting the cast a good six days away from the season 23 premiere on CBS, and that is enough time to dive into all of these players and what they bring/don’t bring to the table. We know that they will be divided up into four groups of four, which personally is something that we’re all for at this point. We more than understand that Big Brother is one of those shows where in the end, you can’t please everyone — we just feel like the biggest issue with the past few seasons was the formation of huge alliances right away. This could help to break some of those up in the early going and ensure more unpredictable. (Or, at least that’s what we think at this given point in time.)

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Big Brother 23?

Head to @CBSBigBrother, TOMORROW for the Season 23 cast reveal. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/yZV2bMrBm9 — CBS (@CBS) June 30, 2021

