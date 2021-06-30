Big Brother 23: When will live feeds officially begin?







What’s going to happen with the Big Brother 23 live feeds? We know this is a very popular question out there. There has been confusion on if we’re getting a live move-in for the premiere or not, and if we do, when the feeds could be arriving on Paramount+. (Remember, CBS All Access has rebranded following the end of season 22.)

In the case of today’s article, we do come bearing some great news.

In an interview with Parade, executive producer Rich Meehan said the following when asked why the decision was made to have a live premiere for the second straight year:

It does a few things that that that we like. For the people watching the live feeds, we can get the feeds on quicker after they move in, and the fans won’t be behind on the gameplay. You’re watching them move in, you’re meeting everybody, the feeds go on, and you’re up to speed from the beginning. You get to see this story happen in real-time…

Based on this response, it’s fair to assume that the feeds will be on at some point on premiere night — we’d be shocked if it is before the show wraps on the West Coast, but signs point to something shortly after the first, 90-minute episode. Why say this otherwise?

To say we’re excited about feeds early on is a gross understatement. Remember that in Big Brother seasons past, the contestants have moved in a week or so before the premiere airs — because of that, we often miss out on a big chunk of early gameplay. This is, of course, one of our favorite parts.

What are you hoping to see the most from Big Brother 23 and the live feeds?

