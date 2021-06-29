The Bachelorette episode 5 spoilers: How will the guys react to Blake?







After tonight’s new episode, will the drama be taken up a notch on The Bachelorette episode 5 next week? It’s a good question worth thinking about.

At the Rose Ceremony tonight, Katie Thurston opted to make one of the bolder Rose-Ceremony moves that we’ve seen all season: Not only did she send Thomas home, but she did so in the most epic fashion possible. She was blunt about it, but also grateful to the rest of the guys who were still there. She also decided to let Blake Moynes into the competition after showing up at his door.

Do you want to watch our review for tonight's The Bachelorette? Then all you have to do is check that out below!

So with Blake now a part of the season, we imagine that the guys are going to have a LOT of opinions about it. That’s just the sort of thing that happens every time someone shows up late! We do think that Blake is genuine, but the rest of the guys may not see that.

The promo following tonight’s episode featured a lot of Blake drama — it wasn’t so much about anything he said. Instead, it was just about his presence! Also, Hunter seems to be a little over-aggressive on the group date, to the extent that he starts to cause some trouble. (Why do they have these guys do the dates where someone ends up getting hurt every single time?)

