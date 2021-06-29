The Bachelorette episode 4: Did Katie Thurston eliminate Thomas?







As we prepared for The Bachelorette episode 4 tonight, there was one major question on our mind: Would Thomas be sent home? We knew that the guys were going to do whatever they could in order to throw him under the bus. He admitted that he went into the show thinking that he wanted to be the next Bachelor — that’s the sort of thing that you NEVER say out loud on this show.

It was Tre who told Katie on the group date about what Thomas was doing in the house, even though Andrew S. and some others were opposed to the idea. Thomas said what he said, but he also felt like he was being painted in an unfair light. He went to Katie before the cocktail party and indicated fully that he said what he said about being the Bachelor. He also said that things were different now.

What Katie had to figure out was whether or not he was being manipulative with his comments. Could she buy into any of it at all? This was one of the tenser moments of the show tonight as moving into the Rose Ceremony, it was still hard to know what she was going to do.

Did Thomas stay?

Well, this was complicated. At first, it looked as though Katie was going to give him a rose — she called him up at the Rose Ceremony! Yet, she decided to send him out with a blistering message.

