The Bachelorette episode 4 spoilers: Tayshia tells Katie about Blake arrival







Tonight on The Bachelorette episode 4, the moment is finally here for Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes.

For almost the entirety of this season, we’ve been teased time and time again that Blake would be coming on the show. The question was largely how it would happen!?

In the sneak peek below, you can see that co-host Tayshia Adams is responsible for everything coming together. She informs Katie that someone from her past (Blake) reached out to her, feeling as though he would be the perfect match for our new lead. Tayshia vouched for Blake as a great guy and ultimately, Katie had no problem meeting him and you can see her walking up to him in the closing seconds.

At this particular point in the season, we understand her thinking since we are a few weeks into the show. We will say though that this isn’t the same situation as when Heather Martin came in super late on Matt James’ season, and after a number of other women showed up late as well. This is just one person that is coming in fairly early still, and based on what Nick Viall said recently, Blake and Katie have some familiarity with each other already.

The struggle for Katie is going to be explaining keeping Blake around to her other guys. The simple way to spell it out is this: It’s her season and she is here to find love, even if that is with Blake. Yet, you know how contestants on this show can be, especially Aaron who has had a hand in getting a few men removed already!

