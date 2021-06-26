The Bachelorette episode 4 spoilers: Katie Thurston, Andrew S., & tacos!







When The Bachelorette episode 4 airs on ABC this Monday, there’s going to be some much-needed fun back into the show. While Thomas and some other guys are at the center of some drama, Andrew S. wants nothing more than to have a little Taco Tuesday with Katie Thurston. (We don’t know if it’s actually Tuesday, but our point still stands.)

The video below is a nice little peek into this episode, as Andrew takes Katie aside for a little snacking and alone-time. He also makes a rather important admission over the course of this.

At the end of his taco celebration (taco-bration?) with Katie, Andrew admits that she is one of the few women who he feels really understood by. That’s an important admission as the two look more and more towards a long-term relationship. One of the challenges that comes with dating is that at first, so much of it can be superficial. Attraction is important, but it’s far from the only thing! If these two have an emotional connection they are more likely to be on the same page for a long time.

To date, we like Andrew’s odds! He’s done his best to do the little things for her throughout the season, and he’s also stood out in terms of the edit. We’d be shocked if he is gone over the next few rose ceremonies.

