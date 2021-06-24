The Bachelorette episode 4 spoilers: How far will the Thomas drama go?







As you prepare for The Bachelorette episode 4 airing on ABC this Monday, clearly you gotta be prepared for more bro-fighting. A lot of the guys in the house are not happy with Thomas at all, and they want everyone know about it!

Much of what’s going on with Thomas stems from his group-date behavior; while in the circle with Nick Viall and the other guys, he came across as overprepared and inauthentic. From there, the guys were able to catch him admitting to going on the show with aspirations of being the Bachelor, which is really the cardinal sin of the whole franchise. You can get away with a lot of questionable behavior, but don’t ever admit that you want to get fame out of the experience! (We are no Thomas defender; rather, we’re just pointing out that the majority of the guys would probably be the Bachelor if asked. They just have the awareness to keep their thoughts/hopes to themselves.)

The promo below serves as a signal to how far some of the guys will take their issues with Thomas, as it feels more and more like we’re setting up for some confrontation involving Katie. Will they collectively take a stand like they did against Karl? What happens on a show like this is that there is a lot of reinforcement of past behavior; the guys knew going in that Katie was someone who wanted honesty and people to tell her if there is drama in the house; with that, we’ve seen them speak out about Cody, Karl, and now Thomas. We get where some of the guys are coming from but eventually, you also have to let Katie fight some of her own battles and make decisions for herself.

Also, you want to ensure that you still take the time needed to focus on your own relationship with Katie! That is, after all, why you are there…

