The Bachelorette episode 4 spoilers: Katie’s Truth or Dare turns serious







When The Bachelorette episode 4 airs on ABC next week, drama will once again come from a surprising place. This time around, it’s a game of Truth or Dare.

We suppose that Truth or Dare turning messy shouldn’t come as that much of a surprise. Didn’t the vast majority of them in high school end that way? Someone always either reveals too much or completely embarrasses themselves. There’s something about what happens at this particular game that is unsettling, at least according to the newly-released synopsis from ABC:

“1704” – A group date of Truth or Dare seems to be all fun and games until the night takes a serious turn and the men find themselves contemplating telling Katie a slimy secret they’ve uncovered. Later, Tayshia surprises Katie with a revelation about someone from her past and the men band together to tell the truth, leaving one suitor to fend for and defend himself. Tired of questioning who is here for the right reasons, our strong-willed Bachelorette takes a stand like we’ve never seen before to ensure the house is filled with good vibes only. It’s a rollercoaster of a week, to say the least, on an all-new “The Bachelorette,” MONDAY, JUNE 28 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Watch our most-recent The Bachelorette episode review below!

So what could this secret be about? The word “slimy” could be a little misleading, as it may be about something we already know — Thomas’ interest in becoming the Bachelor down the road.

Meanwhile, Tayshia’s “surprise” is something that has already been spoiled in the promo: The arrival of Blake Moynes, who was previously a part of her season of the show. We’ve heard already that Blake and Katie had some communication before the start of this season, though there is no guarantee that this gives him some significant leg up. He’s going to have to contend with a TON of jealous guys who felt like they’d already eliminated some of their competition.

Where do you think things are going to go entering The Bachelorette episode 4?

