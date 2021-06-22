The Bachelorette episode 4: Do Katie Thurston, Blake know each other?







As we prepare for The Bachelorette episode 4 on ABC next week, the arrival of Blake Moynes is going to get a lot of attention. Is it deserving? Well, we are talking about the return of a familiar contestant, and his arrival will inevitably come with criticism and frustration from some of the other guys. They won’t want another contender there, especially someone who made it reasonably far his first time around with Clare Crawley / Tayshia Adams.

When it comes to Blake’s first go-around, one of the things that stood out was him “breaking the rules” and actually reaching out to Clare before being on the show. Has he done that again this time with Katie Thurston?

In a new interview on an Us Weekly podcast, Nick Viall (who was present for last night’s episode) suggests that Katie and Blake did have conversations leading up to him being on the show, and also compared it to his pre-show history with Kaitlyn Bristowe years ago:

“It sounds like there was some dialogue between Katie and Blake. I don’t think it was to the degree that it was with [me and] Kaitlyn … [For us], it was like a pretty intense, you know, two months of dialogue, but I do think Blake will go far.”

Nick also claimed that Katie actually told him about Blake’s arrival when he arrived in New Mexico to film the group date — meaning that some elements of the show we’re seeing out of order. That shouldn’t surprise anyone, given that this is something we often do see in the TV world in general. It’s also clear that Blake could have a slight advantage based on his history with Katie, but remember that past contestants turning up late aren’t often guaranteed anything. Just look at Heather on Matt James’ season! They do have to overcome not being a part of what can be a pretty intense bubble, one where contestants have very little to do other than think about the lead.

What do you think is going to be coming up on The Bachelorette episode 4 with Katie and Blake?

Let us know your thoughts right away in the comments! (Photo: ABC.)

