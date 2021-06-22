The Bachelorette episode 4 spoilers: Blake Moynes arrives for Katie







After tonight’s emotional episode, we’re immediately curious as to what The Bachelorette episode 4 will bring. Will the producers find a way to inject a little more lighthearted romance? Or, are we primed to see more in the way of chaos?

The only thing we can say for sure is that we’re rooting for Michael more than ever before. We were already rooting for Greg and Tre.

Do you want to watch our latest The Bachelorette video? Then be sure to do that below! Every Monday after these episodes air we post a new discussion, so SUBSCRIBE in order to make sure you don’t miss out! We also cover other great shows including The Handmaid’s Tale, The Blacklist, and more.

With Karl now out of the equation, it feels pretty darn clear who the central villain of the season is: We’re looking towards Thomas. So many of the other guys feel like he’s manipulative and a villain, and that he’s doing and saying whatever he wants in order to get on Katie’s good side.

What’s somewhat weird about this season is that so many guys are acting in solidarity against a few who they feel are there for the wrong reasons. We saw this with Karl and, of course, with Thomas now. We don’t think he’s a shock that he would want to be the Bachelor; don’t most of the guys want that? This show is just about embracing the process in front of you and pushing that other stuff on the back-burner.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Karl’s elimination on The Bachelorette

What do you want to see when it comes to The Bachelorette episode 4?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you check that out, stay here for more coverage of ALL things Bachelor Nation. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







