Dougray Scott leaving Batwoman, Jacob role following season 2 finale







While the majority of the Batwoman season 2 cast is sticking around for season 3, there is one notable exception.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Caroline Dries confirmed that Dougray Scott is departing after a two-year arc as the character of Jacob. Given that he is Kate Kane’s father, and that much of the storyline with the Crows is already done, there was no real reason to keep the character around:

“The story was just lending itself of wrapping up the Crows because we took such a hard stance against police brutality this season and really used the Crows … Once we kind of made that decision — and obviously Kate isn’t staying on the show — this character of Jacob had sort of run its course, for better or for worse, through that story line.”

Meanwhile, Dries made a separate statement praising Scott’s work overall on the series, and also leaving it open for him to come back:

“Having Dougray Scott as Jacob Kane on Batwoman was incredibly special for all of us. An actor with his pedigree and reputation elevates any project, and he had great chemistry with his castmates. We loved telling Commander Kane’s story for the last two seasons, and we will always leave the door open to have him return. We wish him the very best!”

The only other notable departure from last night’s finale was Wallis Day, who played the “new” version of Kate Kane after Ruby Rose departed in season 1. Day was never a regular, and a lot of people out there likely assumed the character would be written out so that Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) would continue to be Batwoman. You can read more about how the writers wrapped up Kate’s story over at the link here.

What do you think about Dougray Scott leaving Batwoman after the events of the season 2 finale?

Do you think the show wrote out the Jacob Kane character in the best possible way? Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around to get some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

