Batwoman season 2 finale: Is Kate Kane leaving Gotham?







As we prepared for the Batwoman season 2 finale, we had a feeling that Kate Kane was not going to be around forever. Javicia Leslie was not brought onto the show as a one-season cast member, and we figured that we weren’t going to have both Kate and Ryan Wilder wear the famous cowl.

The first order of business, though, was finding a way to relinquish Kate from her mental prison as Circe — which was eventually successful. After that, it became Kate getting authority over her own life. We saw that in the closing minutes as she opted to leave Gotham, doing what she could in order to find Bruce Wayne once and for all. She felt like this was her new mission after all of her difficult past with her family. She also recognized that Gotham had a new Batwoman who was more than up for the job.

Does this news mean that Wallis Day is gone from the show after stepping into the role? She was never a series regular, so there was hardly a guarantee that she would be a part of a season 3. We do personally think that Kate will be back someday, but never in a form that is going to alter what Batwoman now is as a series. The goal seems to be now moving forward and telling Ryan’s story, which makes sense given the big reveal from Alice: Her mother may actually still be alive!

There’s one other huge tease for season 3 courtesy of the closing seconds — visual cues that Poison Ivy and Penguin could each be surfacing within the world of the show. If this happens, these would be by far the most iconic villains — we tend to think of them more as Batman villains that Batwoman foes, but they could attract more viewers to the series.

