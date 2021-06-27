Batwoman season 3 premiere date: When will return to The CW?







After tonight’s finale airs on The CW, it makes a certain degree of sense to be excited for Batwoman season 3. How could you not be? The whole point of this show is to keep you excited and ready for more episodes to come right around the corner.

The first thing that is worth mentioning now is of course simple: There will be a Batwoman season 3 coming down the road! Rest assured that this is something that you don’t have to worry about. The same goes for the idea of some dramatic change within the cast. We haven’t heard anything about star Javicia Leslie leaving the show, so odds are we’re going to see more consistency from one season to the next this go-around.

As for when season 3 is going to premiere, you won’t be waiting too long, all things considered — Wednesday, October 13 is the currently-scheduled date. This is actually a shorter hiatus than we’re used to with The CW, and that is due to episodes airing later in the summer than usual this time around. We don’t know if we’d count on these shorter hiatuses in the future, especially if the network wants to get back to what they were doing before the global health crisis.

Filming for Batwoman season 3 will happen over the next several months, and we’re sure that throughout that period, we’ll get more information on casting, adversaries, and a whole lot more. This is a show that still has a chance to expand its audience and develop even more fans; let’s go ahead and hope that it does that between now and when the series ultimately comes back.

Our expectation is that the first formal trailer is going to surface at some point in September — we’ll see if that prediction holds.

