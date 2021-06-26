The Chi season 4 episode 6 sneak peek: What’s next for Kiesha?







The Chi season 4 episode 6 will be arriving on Showtime in just over twelve hours from the time of this writing. So what’s going to be coming up?

Of course, the primary question here is what’s happening in the aftermath of Douda’s shooting. Whoever made the move against him is going to have a huge story the rest of the season, and if you are working on the show, the big question becomes how long are you willing to let this story play out before getting to the bottom of it. You want there to be some suspense, but you also don’t want to drag anything out. There is a real trade-off here!

The sneak peek below, meanwhile, focuses on a different subject altogether: Kiesha. We know that this character has gone through a lot over the past year, and one of the big questions for her is how she chooses to move forward. What sort of steps can she take? Is there a way for her to get better? You can see in this preview that she is trying her best to look ahead, but the scars remain from her captivity. For example, she’s nervous about going over to a relative stranger’s house, even if it is for something like a home-cooked meal. Communication is going to be key here for her moving past her trauma — she needs someone who will legitimately hear her and be patient with offering up whatever it is that she needs.

This episode is the final one before The Chi goes on a brief break due to the Fourth of July holiday. With that in mind, we gotta imagine that some important stuff happens! Doesn’t it make sense for the writers to leave us with something to discuss? We tend to think so.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to this weekend’s The Chi right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Chi season 4 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

All we want is for Kiesha to be treated right 🙌🏾. New episodes of #TheChi drop Sundays on @showtime. pic.twitter.com/6oe1ZCjlg2 — The Chi on Showtime (@SHOTheChi) June 25, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







