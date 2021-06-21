The Chi season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Who shot Douda?

The ChiAs you prepare for The Chi season 4 episode 6 on Showtime next week, it’s clear that there has to be a single, fundamental question: Who shot Douda?

There are already a lot of theories that are bouncing around out there, with Tracey being cornered as one of the most-likely suspects. Regardless of who did it, though, it’s clear that the list of suspects will be larger. We’re talking here about a political figure and anytime you dabble in this world, you make your fair share of friends and enemies.

Below, we have The Chi season 4 episode 6 synopsis with some other news as to what lies ahead:

Kiesha adjusts to life after birth. Papa tries to broker peace between Kevin and Jake. Jada struggles under the weight of her condition. Nina’s suspicion of Dre reaches a peak. Tiff and Dom get a business opportunity.

If we were The Chi, we’d take our time resolving the Douda storyline just because it makes a lot of sense to. Why spoil all of your big secrets right away when you can have it linger for a little while. There are a ton of other storylines that you can focus on in the interim, whether it be everything going on with Emmett, Jada’s health struggles, or Kiesha trying to find a way to move forward after giving birth. Because of the trauma that she’s experienced, it’s clear already that she is going to have a hard time trusting other people. It’s going to be a step by step process, and you can get the tiniest piece of that in the promo following tonight’s episode.

Let’s close things off here with one scheduling update: There isn’t going to be a new episode on July 4. Therefore, what happens next week will be all we have for a little while…

